MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Several lanes of I-20, near Midkiff, have been closed following a bridge strike, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The lanes impacted by the closure are the eastbound outside lane of I-20 at Midkiff and the northbound and southbound lanes over Midkiff.