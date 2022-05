A DPS spokesperson said traffic in the area is being slowed and diverted as necessary.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, a semitruck that caught on fire caused a grass fire on I-20, near S County Road 1310, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Odessa fire crews responded to the scene, and viewers reported that the fire was extinguished.

