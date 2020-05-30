ODESSA, Texas — Starting June 1, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin its Seal Coat Project for the 12 counties in Odessa.

As part of a project that takes place every year for certain selected roads to be worked on, this year the Odessa District has chosen to work on nearly 120 miles of road.

The roads selected will have flaggers and pilot cars in operation and drivers are asked to be prepared for slower speeds on these roads if traveling.

The following locations will be where the seal coat projects will take place.

Week of June 1

>> Pecos County: I-10 frontage roads from Highway 18 to 3 miles west of Highway 67 (5 miles).

>> Reeves County: I-10 frontage roads from FM 2903 to 1.1 miles west of Hoefs Road (8.4 miles).

>> Reeves County: I-20 frontage roads from 9 miles east of split to 1.4 miles east of Salt Draw (19.1 miles).

>> Reeves County: I-20 frontage roads from Highway 17 to Highway 285 (4.9 miles).

>> Ward/Crane/Ector counties: I-20 frontage roads from Monahans State Park to FM 1053 (7.1 miles).

Weeks of June 8 and June 15

>> Ector County: BI-20 from the west interchange of I-20 to West County Road (2.7 miles).

>> Ector County: I-20 frontage roads from 2.4 miles west of FM 1601 to Midland County line (23.4 miles).

>> Midland County: I-20 frontage roads from Ector County line to Martin County line (27.7 miles).

>> Midland County: BI-20 north frontage road from Midland International Air and Space Port to Midkiff Road (5.9 miles).

>> Midland/Ector counties: Highway 191 frontage roads from West Loop 250 to East loop 338 (13 miles).

Week of June 15

>> Andrews County: Highway 115 from the juncture with Highway 176 on the east side of town to NE Mustang Drive (1.6 miles).