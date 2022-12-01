Road work on Midland Drive to take place starting on January 17

The project will include installing and testing a waterline.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on January 17, the City of Midland Utilities Department will continue their work on a waterline project.

The project will close the east entrance and exit of Greentree Blvd and Midland Drive between Bent Tree Trail and Wood Drive.

The project will take about two weeks to complete. This project will include, installing a waterline, testing the waterline, excavation down to the pipeline, backfilling the trench with concrete and curing the concrete.