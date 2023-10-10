Road improvement work in Midland to start on Oct. 16

The intersection of N. Midkiff Rd. and W. Wadley Ave. will temporarily close overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This all starts Oct. 16 and runs through the week.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland said Tuesday that N. Midkiff Rd. and W. Wadley Ave. will temporarily close overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for essential road improvement work.

This all starts on Oct. 16 with the west side of the intersection closing from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Oct. 17 the south side of the intersection closes, the east side will close Oct. 18 and then the north side will close on Oct. 19. All closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.