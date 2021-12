Closures will occur on SH 349 Wednesday and the south service road near FM 1788 Thursday.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Road work in Midland will require overnight lane closures Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Work on SH 349 will require a single main lane closure and some ramp closures Wednesday night.

On Thursday night, work on the south service road, near FM 1788 will require lane closures.