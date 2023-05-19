OPD to escort ‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle riders

If you’re planning on driving down I-20 from about 5:45-6:30 p.m., you may want to reconsider your commute.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — If you're driving along I-20 later tonight, you may want to rethink your route because riders from the annual “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride will be taking up the road for a bit.

From about 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Odessa Police Department will be conducting an escort for the riders who are traveling from California to Washington D.C.

It's all to honor American prisoners of war and servicemen listed as missing in action.