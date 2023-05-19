OPD to escort ‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle riders

ODESSA, Texas —
If you're driving along I-20 later tonight, you may want to rethink your route because riders from the annual “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride will be taking up the road for a bit.
From about 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Odessa Police Department will be conducting an escort for the riders who are traveling from California to Washington D.C.
It's all to honor American prisoners of war and servicemen listed as missing in action.
They will be traveling from Midland to Odessa on I-20, then they will head northbound on East Loop 338 to Highway 191, before ending at Crossroads.