OPD investigating several crashes on Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is currently working several major crashes across town, with three of those on Highway 191.
The wrecks on Highway 191 include an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree and a rollover at East Loop 338.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling on Highway 191 and seek alternative routes until further notice.
The department also took time to remind the public that roads are expected to remain slick through the remainder of the week.
They gave several tips to remember if you do travel:
- Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow enough time to stop in case of an emergency.
- Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling on overpasses and underpasses.
- Allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination.
- Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.
- Remember to treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a 4-way stop sign.