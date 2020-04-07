One person dies following accident in Odessa

One person died in the early morning of Jul.4 following an accident in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — On Jul. 4, at 1:20 a.m. the Odessa Police Department responded to a call in reference to a car accident.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver of a red Dodge Challenger was deceased.

Police investigated that the unknown driver had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

The driver then collided with a tractor-trailer at I-20 and E. Loop 338.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The name of the deceased person will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.