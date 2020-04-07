One person dies following accident in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — On Jul. 4, at 1:20 a.m. the Odessa Police Department responded to a call in reference to a car accident.
Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver of a red Dodge Challenger was deceased.
Police investigated that the unknown driver had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
The driver then collided with a tractor-trailer at I-20 and E. Loop 338.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The name of the deceased person will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Updates will be provided as they become available.