MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and four injured in a car crash Thursday afternoon 8 miles east of Midland.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Joseph Davis, 55, from Florida was traveling west on County Road 160, while towing a semi-trailer.

Jeremiah Osgood,34, was traveling south on FM 1379 in a Dodge Ram, towing a trailer with three other passengers. Jose Ramirez, 47, Nathaniel Davidson, 28, and Joshua Fitts, 28.

DPS claims, Davis disregarded the stop sign at CR 160 and struck Osgood.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and the other passengers were transported to Midland Memorial.