Odessa road project gets additional funding for overpass at intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385

The addition will create a freeway design similar to Loop 250 in Midland, creating a safer and more efficient roadway.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessans should be excited to hear that Loop 338 is set to actually become a loop with a freeway design.

The project at the intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385 has been ongoing, but part of the project was delayed due to available funds needing to be used at Yukon and SH-191.

Thanks to a federal appropriations request put in by the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance, or MOTRAN, Congressman August Pfluger was able to secure an additional five million dollars in federal funding for the project.

That money will give the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, the ability to construct an overpass at the intersection, and ultimately get this long overdue project back on track.

“For a good two or three years this was just a really dangerous intersection," said MOTRAN President James Beauchamp. "A lot of traffic coming together at grade. This will make it a lot more efficient. This will make people’s commute time a lot faster, and, frankly, a lot safer simply by separating that traffic, and particularly a lot of truck traffic."

Travelers on Loop 338 south of Odessa can look forward to better drives in the future.

Although construction of the overpass is not expected until 2024, with completion about 18-24 months after that, the addition will create a freeway design similar to Loop 250 in Midland.

However, unlike it’s Petroplex partner, commute times have risen over the last 10 years in Odessa, but this project looks to be the solution.

“This project I think is helping us get Odessa to where it needs to be, and again, getting to that freeway design loop, just like all the other cities in Texas that they’ve already done this for, so, it’s time," said Beauchamp.

When it comes to the need for better roadways in the Permian Basin, this is a turn in the right direction.

“Oil and gas has contributed billions of additional dollars this year, a lot of which is going to transportation, so again, the more of those funds we can get out here to address our issues, so that we can continue producing, and being a great benefit and boon to this state, but also being safer for all the folks that live out here is important," said Beauchamp.

Oher roadway projects being discussed include making SH-302 a four-lane divided highway all the way from west of Mentone to east of Notrees.