Odessa police investigating auto-pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Saturday night in Southeast Odessa.

On Nov. 14, the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call at 6:43 p.m. on 8th St. and Grandview in reference to a major crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police investigated that a black Dodge pickup, operated by 27-year-old Carissa Rojas-Vargas, was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of 8th St., before striking 61-year-old Tino Nevares who was attempting to cross the block of East 8th St.

Nevares was not at a crosswalk and failed to yield before being struck.

Tino Nevares was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

The investigation continues.