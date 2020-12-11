Odessa Police Department warns public about consequences of racing

The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about the consequences of racing.

There have been 185 arrests made on racing and reckless driving in Odessa since 2019.

The Odessa police have also responded to multiple fatal crashes involving racing and reckless driving.

Now the police department has stated the consequences of driving recklessly or racing: