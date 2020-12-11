Odessa Police Department warns public about consequences of racing

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about the consequences of racing.
There have been 185 arrests made on racing and reckless driving in Odessa since 2019.
The Odessa police have also responded to multiple fatal crashes involving racing and reckless driving.
Now the police department has stated the consequences of driving recklessly or racing:
- Racing decreases your reaction time and increases your chances of getting into an accident.
- Racing is typically a Class B Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
- If racing results in either serious bodily injury or death, Racing is a 2nd Degree Felony, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 20 years in prison.
- Racing can result in civil liabilities in addition to criminal sanctions.
- When you race, not only are you risking your own life but you're placing other motorists and innocent bystanders in harm’s way.