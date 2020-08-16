Odessa Police Department investigates fatal crash in Southwest Odessa

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a crash fatal crash that left a Mesquite man dead on Friday night.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Southwest Odessa leaving a Mesquite man dead.

At 11:59 p.m., the Odessa Police Department responded to Murphy and FM 1936 in reference to a crash.

Upon arrival, police found that 35-year-old George Chinea Jr., who was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2020 Toyota Tundra had left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Police also discovered after investigating that the tundra was traveling westbound and climbed an embankment before striking the bridge.

George Chinea Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified.

There have been no other reported injuries involving this accident.