Odessa man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

An Odessa man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Friday night in Northwest Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — On Oct. 3, at 7:47 p.m. the Odessa Police Department and the Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 42nd St. and Kermit Hwy in reference to a major crash involving a motorcycle.

After arriving, investigators found that a Harley Davidson, operated by 30-year-old Isaac Woodward struck a curb and went through a field before striking an 18-wheeler, parked in a Stripes parking lot.

Woodward was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigators believe that alcohol is a possible contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation.