Odessa man dead following fatal crash

An Odessa man is dead following a fatal crash on Nov. 7.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a fatal crash on Nov. 7.

The Odessa Police Department responded to a call in reference to a major crash on 52nd St. and Constitution in Northeast Odessa at 6:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, an investigation revealed that a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 49-year-old Oliver Ornelas, was traveling westbound in the 2200 block of East 52nd St.

Investigators also found that Ornelas lost control of the vehicle, before leaving the roadway and striking a pole.

Oliver Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.