Odessa man dead following fatal crash

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a fatal crash on Nov. 7.
The Odessa Police Department responded to a call in reference to a major crash on 52nd St. and Constitution in Northeast Odessa at 6:13 p.m.
Upon arrival, an investigation revealed that a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 49-year-old Oliver Ornelas, was traveling westbound in the 2200 block of East 52nd St.
Investigators also found that Ornelas lost control of the vehicle, before leaving the roadway and striking a pole.
Oliver Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The next of kin has been notified and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Updates will be provided as they become available.