Multiple Permian Basin counties under traffic alerts

WEST, Texas — Multiple counties in the Permian Basin will have traffic alerts for the week of Sept. 11.

Midland County:

On Monday, IH 20 will be getting pavement repairs on the westbound right lane from the on ramp of LP 250 to off ramp FM 1788. This will be going on from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Then, on Wednesday the eastbound right lane on IH 20 are getting pavement repairs from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

On Thursday, IH 20 eastbound right lane and off ramp at LP 250 will be closed from east of CR 1250 bridge to off ramp LP 250 for ramp tie from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Ector County:

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, multiple lanes on SH 191 heading westbound will close due to road repairs at the intersection of Dixie Blvd. and 42nd St.

Winkler County:

Debris patrol operations and herbicide operations on various state maintained roadways will be going on Sept. 11. Herbicide operations will go on Tuesday as well. No times for this have been posted.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, fog seal operations on SH 18 begin about two miles south of Kermit and continue for approximately five miles.

On Sept. 15, edge repair operations begin at the intersection of SH 302 and FM 874 and continue for approximately five miles.

Reeves County:

On Sept. 11, crews will be making road repairs on the westbound lane of IH 20 beginning at Reeves County and continue for approximately 13 miles.

Crane County:

From Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, roadway repairs will begin approximately half a mile from the intersection of FM 1033 and FM 1223 and continue for approximately five miles. Crews will start on the eastbound lane then move to the westbound lane.

Upton County:

US 67 will begin road repairs at the Upton County line and continue to just outside McCamey.

Martin County:

On Sept. 11, crews will work on SH 176 between mile markers 282 to 284 for fog seal operations.