Multiple lanes will close in Odessa for two weeks starting Sept. 11

A three-lane closure will be installed for northbound traffic along Grandview Ave. beginning Monday. This is all due to work on a gas main line.

ODESSA, Texas — Starting Monday, expect multiple lane closures for northbound traffic along Grandview Ave. and between 42nd St. and Lyndale Drive.

These closure are expected to be in place for two weeks, according to the City of Odessa.

An Atmos Energy Contractor, Driver Pipeline, will be working on a gas main line.

City of Odessa says lanes will reopen Friday afternoon on Sept. 15, but then close again on Monday, Sept. 18.

Citizens are asked to follow every traffic control devices and if needed, find alternate routes.

City of Odessa says there will be expected delays.