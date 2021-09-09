MPD on scene of major accident on 349

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Tom Craddick Highway, while southbound traffic is being pushed into the shoulder around the scene.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Midland police officers are currently on the scene of a major accident on 349.

While they investigate the wreck, 349 northbound is shut down just north of Tom Craddick Highway. Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Tom Craddick Highway.

Additionally, southbound traffic is being pushed into the shoulder around the scene.

MPD asks that drivers use caution while driving in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.