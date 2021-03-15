Monahans Police Department issued grant from Texas Department of Transportation

The Monahans Police Department has been issued a grant from the Texas Department of Public Safety to reduce crashes.

The grant which was issued through the STEP Program was issued to help law enforcement focus on high crash areas.

Officers will focus their efforts on reducing the incidence of speeding, failure to use seatbelts, intersection traffic control violations, driving while intoxicated, and /or driving under the influence by a minor as well as enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.