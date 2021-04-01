Midland Police Department investigates fatal accident of Midland man

The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Jan 4. at 2 a.m. in the 2800 blk of W IH-20.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Jan. 4 at 2 a.m., the Midland Police Department and the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash located in the 2800 blk of W. IH-20.

The driver, 42-year-old, Juan Martin Antonio Cortez was driving a blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban on the eastbound south service road of W. IH-20 before being ejected from the vehicle.

After an investigation, the Midland Police Department Traffic Unit discovered that Cortez attempted to enter the main lanes of IH-20 via the ramp before losing control of the car and leaving the runway where it rolled multiple times

Upon arrival, investigators found that Cortez was deceased at the scene.