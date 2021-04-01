Midland Police Department investigates fatal accident of Midland man

MIDLAND, Texas — On Jan. 4 at 2 a.m., the Midland Police Department and the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash located in the 2800 blk of W. IH-20.
The driver, 42-year-old, Juan Martin Antonio Cortez was driving a blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban on the eastbound south service road of W. IH-20 before being ejected from the vehicle.
After an investigation, the Midland Police Department Traffic Unit discovered that Cortez attempted to enter the main lanes of IH-20 via the ramp before losing control of the car and leaving the runway where it rolled multiple times
Upon arrival, investigators found that Cortez was deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified.