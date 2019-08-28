Due to an increasing number of traffic crashes in the area, the Midland Police Department is cracking down on traffic violations with a “No Tolerance” policy.

The maximum enforcement period will begin on August 29 and run through September 5.

The police department says the violations they are cracking down on contribute significantly to the number of crashes that occur in the area. Speeding, running red lights and DWIs are some of the biggest things they will be cracking down on.

MPD

The first map shows, “day time” hot spot crashes, referring to:

Andrews Hwy, Rankin Hwy/IH-20, the downtown area on Big Spring St., Midland Drive and Loop 250 and Midkiff and Loop 250.

MPD

The "Night time" hot spot crash map refers to:

Rankin Hwy/IH-20, the downtown area on Big Spring, Midland Drive/Loop 250, HWY 191/Loop 250 and Thomason/Loop 250.

“We’re trying to get out there to make Midland safer and traffic is the number one complaint with the city of Midland so we’re trying the best we can to control that," said Kenny Angell Lt. Midland Police Department Traffic division