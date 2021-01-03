Brownwood man dies following a single-car crash in Midland

On Feb. 28 the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a crash involving a single vehicle in the 5500 Blk of W. Business 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Feb. 28 the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a crash involving a single vehicle in the 5500 Blk of W. Business 20 at 3:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado had crashed after leaving the roadway.

The driver, 30-year-old Gabriel Elizalde of Brownwood, TX, was traveling eastbound in the 5500 Blk of W. Business 20 before crashing.

The investigation found that the vehicle rolled during the crash and Elizalde was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators also determined that he was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the accident.

Gabriel Elizalde was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is on-going.