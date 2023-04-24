Midland County vehicle-pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead

James Mathew Evans, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Friday at 4:40 a.m.

According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Saxton Blake Ginther, 30, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 eastbound on SH 158, near mile marker 296.

Meanwhile, James Mathew Evans, 35, was walking in the same direction on SH 158 in the main lane.

Ginther tried to avoid hitting Evans, but Evans was hit by the passenger side mirror.

