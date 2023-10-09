Midland County traffic alert for Oct. 9

The eastbound left lane from the new CR 1250 bridge to Loop 250 will be closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released a traffic alert for Monday to early Tuesday morning in Midland County.

Crews are placing the final pavement surface on this lane.

The westbound right lane under the Loop 250 bridge will close for pavement repair from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.