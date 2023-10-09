Midland County traffic alert for Oct. 9

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released a traffic alert for Monday to early Tuesday morning in Midland County.
The eastbound left lane from the new CR 1250 bridge to Loop 250 will be closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Crews are placing the final pavement surface on this lane.
The westbound right lane under the Loop 250 bridge will close for pavement repair from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
TxDOT wants to remind all drivers in these construction areas to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in the work zone.