Midland, Andrews County traffic alerts for week of March 21

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Texas Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts in both Midland County and Andrews County for the week of March 21.
Midland County:
Crews will continue to work on the I-20 service roads between FM 1788 and West Loop 250 as part of the overpass project at CR 1250. Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting the frontage road construction work zone.
Crews will be placing a concrete barrier on the I-20 service roads from Midkiff Road to a half mile east of it. Watch for warning signs and flaggers as the barriers are installed.
Work will continue on both service roads west of Midkiff. Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting these construction work zones. Remember that the entrance and exit ramps at Midkiff are closed.
Andrews County:
The Texas Department of Public Safety has requested a road closure on FM 1788, just north of SH 115, on Monday morning for a crash investigation. Northbound FM 1788 will be detoured at SH 115, while southbound FM 1788 will be detoured at County Road 7100. Please find alternate routes in the meantime. There is no timeline available, but the road will close around 8 a.m.
As always, TxDOT wants to remind drivers to #BeSafeDriveSmart to help them #EndTheStreakTX.