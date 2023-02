The closure will be in place from Feb. 15 to March 3.

MIDLAND, Texas — The intersection of Michigan Avenue and Big Spring Street will be closed from Feb. 15 to March 3 for utility improvements.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Cuthbert Avenue or Wall Street. One north and one southbound lane will also be open on Big Spring Street.

Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.