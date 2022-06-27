Major road projects coming to Midland and Odessa in 2023

The Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board unanimously approved a four year transportation improvement plan for areas in Midland and Odessa.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — After years of planning, the roads you're driving on may soon look a little different.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board has approved a four year transportation improvement plan that will start in 2023 and run until 2026.

“I would say these plans have been in the works for at least six years,” said Cameron Walker, Executive Director of MPO.

Highway funding for this plan is $287 million and a majority of it will go towards I-20.

"The majority of that is going on I-20 because I-20 is becoming a 6 lane corridor. Currently it’s four with two-way frontage roads. We are getting rid of the frontage roads and turning them into one-way frontage roads and we’re putting in new interchanges and Texas U-turns and widening the whole road by another lane in each direction. That will be very impactful for getting freight and people through the Midland-Odessa area," said Walker.

Drivers will be seeing improved intersections in Midland on SH 158 and a new interchange in Odessa at the south end of Loop 338.

This plan also includes a realignment at a rail crossing in Midland.

"That in itself is an expensive project but it’ll help with freight movement. Movement of people trying to get around from Business 20 to I-20 on the west side of Midland," said Walker.

He goes on to say this four year plan should help drivers get around town better in the future.

"We’re particularly interested in safety and second most on our top list is congestion. We’re doing our best to mitigate congestion and prevent the places where you’re sitting for five traffic signals," Walker said.