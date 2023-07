The closures will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m nightly from SH 349 to Midkiff Road.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — From July 24-28, there will be nightly road closures on the I-20 main lanes from SH 349 to Midkiff Road.

Called the "Cotton Flat Bridge Project", the westbound right main lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m nightly.