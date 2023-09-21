Look out for a 15-minute rolling closure of I-20 construction detour at Midkiff Road on Friday morning

Truck-mounted safety cushions will approach the Midkiff Bridge construction site at a slow roll in both directions while utility crews remove an overhead line.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation just released a traffic advisory for Friday morning.

A 15-minute rolling closure affecting all main east and westbound lanes at I-20 construction detour at Midkiff Road starts at 9:00 a.m.

This is what is going on:

Truck-mounted safety cushions will approach the Midkiff Bridge construction site at a slow roll in both directions while utility crews remove an overhead line.

Again, this is only supposed to last 15 minutes.