Look out for a 15-minute rolling closure of I-20 construction detour at Midkiff Road on Friday morning

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation just released a traffic advisory for Friday morning.
A 15-minute rolling closure affecting all main east and westbound lanes at I-20 construction detour at Midkiff Road starts at 9:00 a.m.
This is what is going on:
Truck-mounted safety cushions will approach the Midkiff Bridge construction site at a slow roll in both directions while utility crews remove an overhead line.
Again, this is only supposed to last 15 minutes.
TxDOT advises drivers in that area to watch for slow-moving construction vehicles and stopped traffic.