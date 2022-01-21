Local traffic alerts to be aware of starting Jan. 24

Drivers in Odessa, Midland and Orla should consider these road projects when planning their commute.

TEXAS, USA — The following road work projects could impact traffic in several local areas starting Monday.

ODESSA – Starting Monday and extending through Feb. 4, drivers should expect delays between Sixth Street and Eighth Street as Atmos Energy works on a gas main line on Harless Avenue. There will be a northbound right-hand lane closure in place. However, Cameron Elementary drive approaches will remain open for use.

MIDLAND – In relation to the project rebuilding the I-20 interchange at Midkiff Road, all four I-20 entrance and exit ramps adjacent to Midkiff Road will be closed the week of Jan. 24 to allow the contractor to start building main lane detours.

Westbound ramps will be impacted beginning Jan. 25, with eastbound ramp closures beginning Jan. 27. The ramps will remain closed for several months.

During this time there also will be temporary nighttime main lane closures in both directions to place concrete barriers.

The Midkiff project is adjacent to a project that is building a new intersection at I-20 and County Road 1250. The two projects will have a combined construction work zone stretching from FM 1788 to 0.25 miles east of Midkiff Road.

The Midkiff Road project is scheduled to be completed in winter of 2023.

ORLA - Traffic control and barricades will be moved into place starting Monday for a project to replace the Pecos River bridge on RM 652, set to start later in the month. The Pecos River serves as the border between Loving County and Reeves County.

The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one. There will still be only two 12-foot-wide lanes, but the project will include 10-foot-wide shoulders and replace guardrails and signage.

There will only be one lane open to traffic for most of the project.

Width restrictions will also be needed, and commercial vehicles must get oversize permits and obey restrictions.