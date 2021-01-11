Industrial Avenue set to be reconstructed

During the project, drivers should expect about 210 days of detours.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Monday, the City of Midland announced they are teaming up with Midland County to split the cost on reconstructing Industrial Avenue.

The project was approved by county commissioners on Sept. 27.

"Midland County and the City of Midland are pleased to announce the reconstruction of Industrial Avenue between Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd," said Andrew Davis, Director of Public Works for Midland County. "The project will greatly enhance public experience on a heavily used road in Midland."

Construction is planned to begin on Nov. 8, and for about 210 days drivers should expect detours and changes in traffic patterns.