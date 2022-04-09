I-20 westbound closed between Grandview, 385 exits

The closure was caused by a rollover involving a trailer carrying hay bales.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of around 2:00 p.m., I-20 is back open, according to the Odessa Police Department.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I-20 westbound, between the Grandview and 385 exits, is closed after a trailer carrying hay bales rolled over, according to the Odessa Police Department.

The rollover threw hay across the roadway, obstructing traffic in the area.

There is no exact timeline for how long the closure will last, but OPD said it will be several hours and drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.