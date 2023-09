From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the westbound right lane will have slow rolling truck mounted safety cushions protecting clean-up crews collecting debris.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The I-20 Midkiff bridge project will continue to have rolling closures through the bridge site detours to LP 250 on Saturday.

The clean-up operation will move to the eastbound right lane from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.