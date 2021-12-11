Garfield Street to be restricted to one lane in each direction at Florida Avenue starting November 15

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on November 15, Garfield Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction at Florida Avenue and through the Union Pacific Railroad crossing.
The project will last about a week and this will be the same setup that we have seen recently with other construction projects.
Drivers should expect delays at the railroad crossing and on Front Street at the Garfield Street Intersection.
All drivers should look for alternate routes. The closest alternate railroad crossings are at Midkiff Road to the west and at K Street and G Street to the east.