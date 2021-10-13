Garfield St to be restricted to one lane in each direction starting October 18

This closure will allow for the replacement of a water main by a contractor working for the City of Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on October 18, Garfield Street will be limited to one lane in each direction at Florida Ave and through the Union Pacific Railroad.

This will probably last close to four weeks.

This closure will allow for the replacement of a water main by a contractor working for the City of Midland.

Delays are expected to happen, so drivers should look for alternate routes when driving near this area.