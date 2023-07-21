Future Loop 338 construction projects to have larger impact in northeast Odessa

Not only will the overpass construction at three intersections, including Grandview, alleviate traffic, but access roads will also help growth and development.

ODESSA, Texas — For those who travel along Loop 338 in Odessa, you probably know that the northeast side of town is seeing growth. As it continues to develop, major road projects are in the works.

Odessans can expect Loop 338 to undergo quite the makeover in the years to come. Roadwork is already happening, with overpass construction at the Yukon intersection, but that’s just the start for a growing area.

Don’t expect road work signs to go away any time soon.

“Optimistically, I think you could see these projects go to construction in fairly early 2025," said James Beauchamp, president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance. "Which still seems like a long time off, but again in construction of roadways and those types of projects, that’s a pretty quick turnaround.”

Beauchamp said the widening efforts of Loop 338 started about five years ago, with the intersection at Yukon currently in progress.

When that is completed, the next phase will see similar overpass construction at 87th and 100th streets, along with Grandview, uniquely all at the same time.

“Whereas we’ve had a piecemeal approach of one intersection at a time, this is taking a much larger swath of it, which is good, because if we’re going to finish it [in] most of our lifetimes we’ll have to do that," said Beauchamp.

The five-mile stretch will also add access roads that could do more than just alleviate traffic.

“That’s going to give additional room for development, so I think this project — even though we look at it primarily from a mobility standpoint — has a lot to do with the face of Odessa and really growth and development of retail sectors, consumer deals, restaurants, things of that nature," said Beauchamp.

Housing development north of Highway 191 is a factor as well for this type of project in Odessa.

So, if you’re tired of seeing orange indicators along roadways, know they aren’t just road work signs, but also signs of progress.

“Between the housing growth, the community growth of schools and things of that nature, now the sports complex that the City of Odessa is looking at, I think you’re really going to see almost a whole new facet of Odessa that will be able to come about because of this project," said Beauchamp.