DPS releases details of 3-vehicle crash on SH 302

The wreck involved an SUV and two trucks.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 302 and 10th Street Thursday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 6:30 p.m., a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign of the intersection, pulling on to SH 302.

The SUV was hit by two pickup trucks.

The drivers were taken to Medical Center Hospital.

At this time, it is still unclear how many people were injured and what their current conditions are.