DPS on scene of pickup truck fire on I-20

The cleanup of the fire is causing a traffic backup near Loop 250.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a Ford F-250 fire on I-20, near Loop 250.

Troopers are assisting with traffic control by diverting traffic in the area.

A City of Midland spokesperson said fire crews have put the fire out and are currently mopping up the scene.

The status of any occupants in the truck was not made immediately clear.