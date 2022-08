Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Loving and Winkler counties.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson.

One person has been confirmed dead.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and Loving counties as traffic is diverted for an investigation.