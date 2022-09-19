DPS investigating major crash on I-20 westbound

Both westbound lanes at mile marker 105 are closed.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an crash on I-20 westbound, near mile marker 105.

There are injuries involved, but a DPS spokesperson said they do not have details on them at this time.

The crash has caused both westbound lanes at mile marker 105 to be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.