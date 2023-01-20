DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285

30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.

He was attempting to pass another vehicle.

53-year-old Heriberto Hernandez-Brionez, of El Paso, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer, southbound on US-285.

Rodriguez veered across the center stripe and hit Hernandez-Briones, causing Rodriguez’s pickup to roll over.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez-Briones was taken to Reeves Regional Health in stable condition.