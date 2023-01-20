DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285

REEVES COUNTY, Texas —
One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
He was attempting to pass another vehicle.
53-year-old Heriberto Hernandez-Brionez, of El Paso, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer, southbound on US-285.
Rodriguez veered across the center stripe and hit Hernandez-Briones, causing Rodriguez’s pickup to roll over.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez-Briones was taken to Reeves Regional Health in stable condition.
This is all the information we currently have on the wreck, We will update this story as more details are released.