Crash on HWY 349, CR 3200 leaves one dead

DPS will be at the scene for several hours and is asking people to please be careful if driving through the area.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating a deadly crash on HWY 349 and CR 3200 in Martin County.

The crash involves three vehicles and at least one person is dead, though their identity has not been released at this time.

Troopers will be on the scene of the crash for several hours while crews investigate and reconstruct the scene.

Traffic is currently very congested at both lanes in the area. DPS is asking people to be careful if they must drive by or use alternate routes if possible.

