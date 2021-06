The road is closed at Mile marker 117 and traffic is being moved to the service road.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The eastbound lane of I-20 is currently closed due to a crash on the Grandview overpass, according to the Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The road is closed at mile marker 117 and traffic is being directed to the service road.

Crews are working to clean up crude oil from the road.