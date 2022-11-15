Crash forces portion of Loop 250, service road down to 1 lane

The wreck happened in the westbound lane of Loop 250 and the service road, between Midkiff Road and Midland Drive.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department are working an accident in the westbound lane of Loop 250 and the service road, between Midkiff Road and Midland Drive.

This has forced both Loop 250 and the service road down to one lane, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.