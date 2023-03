Drivers are encouraged to slow down in the area about 8 miles north on the highway.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Drivers in Reeves County are advised to reduce their speed 8 miles north on TX Hwy 2119 after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Traffic is shut down both northbound and southbound, according to a county spokesperson.

Long delays are expected until the scene is cleared.

No information on injuries is currently available.