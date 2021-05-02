Crane man dead following fatal crash in South Odessa

A Crane man is dead following a major crash in South Odessa on Feb. 5, in the 5800 block of South Highway 385.

ODESSA, Texas — A Crane man is dead following a major crash in South Odessa on Feb. 5, in the 5800 block of South Highway 385.

The accident, which happened at 12:04 a.m. was responded to by the Odessa Police Department and the Odessa Fire Rescue.

Following the investigation, investigators discovered that 30-year-old Dana Harvey was traveling northbound in the 5800 blk of South Hwy 385 in a 2014 GMC Yukon before leaving the roadway and striking a light pole.

Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.