Crane man dead following fatal crash in South Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Crane man is dead following a major crash in South Odessa on Feb. 5, in the 5800 block of South Highway 385.
The accident, which happened at 12:04 a.m. was responded to by the Odessa Police Department and the Odessa Fire Rescue.
Following the investigation, investigators discovered that 30-year-old Dana Harvey was traveling northbound in the 5800 blk of South Hwy 385 in a 2014 GMC Yukon before leaving the roadway and striking a light pole.
Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The next of kin have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
More updates will be provided as they become available.