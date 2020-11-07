Cop pulls unconscious woman from burning car

A Carlsbad police officer rescued an unconscious woman from a burning car after crashing on Jul. 10.

The unknown 55-year-old, Alamogordo woman, crashed at around 2:08 p.m. on Jul. 10 while traveling southbound on 285 near milepost 48 north of Carlsbad.

The 2008 Saturn the victim was in veered off of the road for unknown reasons, causing the car to strike a concrete barrier and roll.

New Mexico State Police Officer Edgar Palomarez, who was on patrol came to the aid of the unknown victim, to find her unconscious and not breathing.

He then pulled the woman from the wreckage as the engine compartment ignited into flames.

Officer Palomarez was assisted by a citizen who was driving by.

Once the woman started breathing on her own, Officer Palomarez extinguished the fire and put tourniquets on the arms of the victim to control the bleeding from injuries obtained after the crash.

The Carlsbad Fire Department arrived, taking the victim to Carlsbad, where she was flown to a Lubbock, TX. hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.