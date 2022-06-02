Construction of SH 191, Yukon overpass set to begin June 6

The project will impact traffic in several different ways throughout its phases.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of traffic pattern changes due to a 30-month project to build an overpass taking Highway 191 over the planned extension of Yukon Road.

That project is set to start Monday.

The construction will include moving traffic from the main lanes to the frontage roads by early 2023, so the overpass can be built. The main lane traffic and service road traffic will be separated by a concrete barrier.

The first few months of the project will be devoted to upgrading the service roads to handle main lane traffic when that traffic switch takes place.

Early phasing will also require a slight detour of westbound main lane traffic in July and August 2022.



The overpass itself will take about 17 months to build and is scheduled to be ready to handle traffic in mid-2024.

Within the construction zone limits, the speed limit will be lowered to 60 mph on the main lanes and 45 mph on the service road. Width restrictions of 10 and 11 feet will also be in place at different points throughout the project.