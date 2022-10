Eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police officers are working a car crash on Illinois Avenue that is impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic.

According to a city spokesperson, eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.